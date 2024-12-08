Electric atmosphere as fans savour big rugby clash at Nelson Mandela Bay stadium
Nelson Mandela Bay’s rugby hungry community had a feast at the stadium on Saturday with a top-tier performance, electric atmosphere and a pitch invader or two who inevitably got tackled like the Investec Champions Cup depended on it.
The showdown between the DHL Stormers and RC Toulon at the Nelson Mandela Bay Stadium lived up to the hype with the game attracting 28,000 spectators, most of whom were Stormers fans forced to swallow an unfortunate 24-14 defeat to the French giants...
