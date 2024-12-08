Another drug trafficker busted at OR Tambo

A suspected drug mule was nabbed by police at Johannesburg's OR Tambo International Airport on Saturday, bringing to four the number of alleged drug mules arrested in the past two weeks when they landed at the airport.
Police spokesperson Lt-Col Amanda van Wyk said a 43-year-old Paraguayan woman had just landed at the airport from São Paulo on Friday when she was arrested for alleged drug trafficking.
“The drug mule was taken to a local hospital where a medical X-ray revealed the presence of foreign objects in her stomach,” she said.
She said a total of 33 drug bullets containing cocaine were subsequently released.
“This arrest marks the fourth drug trafficker intercepted at OR Tambo International Airport in the past two weeks,” she said.
Image: Supplied/SAPS
