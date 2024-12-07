Suspected kidnappers ‘accidentally’ hand themselves over to the police
A fender bender-turned-kidnapping came to a somewhat comical ending when a group of alleged abductors opted to go to the police station to report the accident, only to be arrested.
On Friday, four suspects made their first appearance in the New Brighton magistrate's court on charges of robbery with aggravating circumstances, kidnapping, extortion and assault...
