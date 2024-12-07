NMU scoops two prestigious awards at MACE conference
Nelson Mandela University took home two prestigious awards at the recent 2024 MACE (Marketing, Advancement and Communication Excellence in Higher Education) conference in Cape Town.
The university’s communication & marketing department won a silver award in the community and social responsibility category for “The Afrika Week Celebration” campaign and a bronze award for the stakeholder engagement campaign, “Empowered Women, Empowering the Future”...
