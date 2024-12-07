Intrepid Nelson Mandela Bay teacher bows out after 43 years
Undeterred by three health emergencies and a negative assessment, Moregrove Primary’s Agusty Geel put her heart and soul into her job
Having survived burns to 90% of her body as a young child, cancer and a broken hip, inspiring and moulding young minds became like child’s play for beloved Moregrove Primary School teacher Agusty Geel.
Geel is retiring this year from the school in Cotswold Extension, Gqeberha, where she has worked for the past 43 years...
