Gunman nabbed in Jeffery's Bay barbershop

By Herald Reporter - 07 December 2024
Gqeberha Public Order Policing members managed to arrest a 35-year-old man for charges of possession of a prohibited firearm and illegal possession of unlicenced ammunition.
On their first day of deployment in the Sarah Baartman District, Gqeberha Public Order Policing members managed to arrest a 35-year-old man for charges of possession of a prohibited firearm and illegal possession of unlicenced ammunition.

Police spokesperson Warrant Officer Majola Nkohli said the man was arrested on Friday at about 12pm.

"Members from Gqeberha POP were conducting routine patrols in Mandela Street, Jeffreys Bay, when they noticed the suspicious man, who entered the nearby barbershop on seeing the police vehicles.

"Several members followed him, and found him inside the barbershop.

"He was searched and a firearm with ammunition was found in his possession."

Nkohli said the serial number on the firearm was filed off and it will be sent for ballistics tests for forensic analysis.

"A 35-year-old man is due to appear in the Humansdorp Magistrate court on Monday on charges of possession of a prohibited firearm and illegal possession of unlicenced ammunition," Nkohli said.

