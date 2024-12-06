State to provide Terblanche with more insight into case ahead of trial
Alleged wife killer Arnold Terblanche claimed a small victory on Thursday when the court granted an application for his legal team to gain more insight into a portion of the state’s case against him.
While Terblanche submitted a list of questions on several of the charges against him, the Gqeberha high court ruled that the state should provide more information on one specific charge regarding the actual murder of his estranged wife, Vicki. ..
