Providing food, water to illegal miners defeats our objectives: Masemola

Police believe providing food and other necessities to illegal miners underground defeats the purpose of Operation Vala Umgodi and will encourage the continuation of illicit mining activities underground.

National police commissioner Gen Fannie Masemola made these remarks after visiting Sabie in Mpumalanga and Stilfontein in North West where hundreds of illegal miners remain underground.

Masemola said everyone must come out from disused and abandoned mines and that police have arrested a number of alleged illegal mining kingpins in recent months to showcase its commitment in holding to account those responsible.

Masemola said the Pretoria high court on Thursday heard an application by the Mining Affected Communities United in Action (Macua) as it sought to compel the police to allow communities to supply food, water and medication to illegal miners.

Masemola said the police service raised concerns in court regarding the implementation of an interim order made on Sunday. The order compelled the police minister to allow community members, charitable organisations and interested people to, in an orderly manner, provide humanitarian aid including water, food and medication to the artisanal miners trapped underground at shafts in Stilfontein.

However, the police limited the amount and type of food and medication delivered underground, forcing Macua to obtain an order on Tuesday declaring that the minister was in breach of the interim order.

“Our view is that the continuous supply of food and water defeats the purpose of our ongoing operations which seek to put a stop to these ongoing illicit mining activities,” Masemola said.

He said the court postponed the application on Thursday and also varied Sunday’s interim order. Food and water will now be supplied from Monday to Friday between 8am and 4pm and no food will be lowered down the mineshafts at weekends.