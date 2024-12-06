News

Painful occasion as families, survivors recall horror of George building collapse

By Siphokazi Mnyobe - 06 December 2024

The George Civic Centre filled was with a mixture of emotions ranging from pain to appreciation as the survivors and families of those who died in the tragic George building collapse gathered to express their gratitude to the rescue workers.

The victims’ families and survivors met the rescuers, volunteers, Western Cape premier Alan Winde and George mayor Jacqulique von Brandis to finally shake their hands and say thank you to dozens of emergency personnel who worked tirelessly during the tragedy about seven months ago...

