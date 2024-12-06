News

Oliphant rejects Malgas’s new rugby plan

By George Byron - 06 December 2024

Prominent businessman and beaten EP Rugby presidential hopeful Willem Oliphant has rejected an offer from newly elected president George Malgas to become a member of a new commercial arm the union wants to set up.

Malgas wanted to set up an urgent meeting with the prominent Gqeberha businessman to see if they could find common ground in unlocking funds for the cash-strapped union...

