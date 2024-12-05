Jackie Phamotse urges Ramaphosa to address trafficking and crime

She appealed to the president's sense of responsibility as a father, urging him to prioritise the safety and wellbeing of South Africa's citizens, particularly children.
Image: Jackie Phamotse/Instagram
Author Jackie Phamotse has written an open letter to President Cyril Ramaphosa addressing the recent decision to ease travel restrictions for Nigerian citizens entering South Africa.
During his opening remarks at the SA-Nigeria Binational Commission on Tuesday, Ramaphosa said the country will implement a simplified visa process for Nigerians.
Phamotse said the move would worsen existing problems, particularly in relation to crime and human trafficking.
“Your recent statement allowing Nigerians to travel to South Africa with ease has sparked fear among many citizens who worry that this will open the floodgates for criminals to enter and operate freely,” she said.
Phamotse said there is a human trafficking crisis in Southern Africa.
“As you're aware, human trafficking is a serious issue in Southern Africa, with many victims being lured into forced labour, sexual exploitation and other forms of modern-day slavery.”
She also addressed what she said was the president’s failure to tackle gender-based violence (GBV).
“The fact that our country still struggles with high levels of GBV, hijackings and rape only adds to the sense of unease. It’s heartbreaking to see that our constitutional rights are not being protected, and our communities continue to suffer from poverty and unemployment.”
She suggested increased funding for law enforcement and social services to combat human trafficking and support victims.
“What are you really doing for the youth? You have suggested that more Nigerian products be placed on our shelves, yet our own entrepreneurs struggle to get these opportunities? Have you seen what's happening with Drip? As a businessman, what did you do?”
Phamotse called for stronger border controls to prevent the entry of criminals and traffickers, as well as enhanced co-operation between government agencies and civil society.
“Strengthening of border control measures to prevent the entry of criminals and traffickers. Improved co-ordination and co-operation between government agencies, civil society, and international organisations to combat human trafficking and GBV.”
She appealed to the president's sense of responsibility as a father, urging him to prioritise the safety and wellbeing of South Africa's citizens, particularly children.
“Mr President, I urge you to reconsider your decision and prioritise the safety and wellbeing of South African citizens. Our children deserve to grow up in a secure and stable environment, free from the threats of violence and exploitation. Drugs are coming in. Have you not seen the human trafficking crisis? Do you not understand the risks you have created in your agenda with Nigeria? When will we matter?”
Ramaphosa's office issued a statement on Wednesday clarifying his comment. The Presidency said the modernisation of the visa application process did not compromise the integrity of the system but was meant to improve the efficiency and convenience of applying for a visa.
“Prospective travellers can apply for their visas without submitting their passports along with their applications — at the time of application, they are only required to submit certified copies of the bio-page of their passports, and their actual passports should also be availed during the application process for verification and confirmation,” reads the statement.
“Once a visa has been approved, they are required to submit their passports for the process to be completed and for the visa to be affixed in the passport.
“These changes have improved the customer experience while ensuring the security and integrity of the overall visa application process.”
