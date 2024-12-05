FNB introduces contactless payments for local tolls in time for holidays

First National Bank (FNB) has announced that it will no longer accept traditional swipe payments at toll gates in South Africa.



The move is part of a wider effort to enhance security and improve the efficiency of toll payments, especially during the busy festive season when travel peaks.

In an email to customers, FNB said: “We would like to inform you of an important upcoming change to the toll gate payment system across South Africa, effective 1 December 2024. As part of efforts to enhance security and streamline payment processes, South African toll gates will begin migrating from traditional magstripe (swipe) payments to contactless tap functionality.”

Instead of swiping a card at the toll booths, drivers will now need to use contactless-enabled cards or devices, including debit or credit cards that are EMV (Europay, Mastercard, Visa) compliant, smartphones, smartwatches, and wearables like Garmin, Fitbit, Samsung, and Apple.



The change is set to affect major toll routes in South Africa, including the N3 route between Johannesburg and Durban, the N4 route from Pretoria to Komatipoort, and Chapman's Peak and surrounding areas in Cape Town.

Foreign-issued cards will also be accepted at toll plazas, making it easier for international travellers to use the system and for those who do not yet have contactless-enabled cards or devices, cash payments or Sanral tags will still be accepted.

This shift to contactless payments has been in the works for more than a year. In November 2023, FNB partnered Visa and N3 Toll Concession (N3TC) to introduce the tap payment system as a faster, more secure alternative to swiping or inserting cards at toll booths.



The system aims to reduce the time motorists spend at toll plazas, which is particularly beneficial during the busy holiday season, while also combating fraud and nonpayment.

“Contactless payments provide a higher level of security as they use short-range wireless communication technology, which is less vulnerable to fraud than traditional 'contact' driven payment methods,” said FNB.

FNB transact pillar CEO Daniel Kaan commented on the progress: “Over 80 lanes are ready to be switched on from August to December 2024 on the N3TC route between Gauteng and KwaZulu-Natal. An additional 81 lanes have the tap payment terminals installed along the N4 route between Pretoria and Mozambique.”

