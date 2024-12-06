Eight men who were believed to be on their way to Esikhawini, where they had planned rob a shop, died during a police shoot-out in Richards Bay on Thursday.
KwaZulu-Natal police spokesperson Col Robert Netshiunda said a tip-off lead police to the suspects, who were spotted driving on the John Ross highway shortly before midnight.
He said the driver ignored instructions to stop and sped away.
"A high speed vehicle chase ensued and the suspects started firing shots towards the police. Police returned fire. During the shoot-out eight suspects were fatally wounded.
"The suspects, who were also linked to a recent cash in transit robbery in the Mzingazi area, were found in possession of three firearms, two replica guns and house breaking implements."
Police are investigating if the guns are linked to other crimes.
Netshiunda said the shoot-out brings the total number of suspects who died during shootouts this week to 10.
On Wednesday one suspect died at F Section in Umlazi.
"Police were searching for suspects wanted for murder and cash in transit robbery cases when they received information about the suspects’ whereabouts. When police arrived at a residence at F Section, two suspects opened fire. During the resultant shootout, one suspect died and the other fled. ."
Another suspect died during an altercation with police and two were arrested at F Section in KwaMashu on Thursday.
Police had responded to reports of a vehicle hijacked in Phoenix. The hijacked vehicle was spotted at KwaMashu with three occupants. When the spotted police officers, one suspect got out of the vehicle and shot at police officers.
" After the shootout, the suspect was found to have sustained fatal gunshot wounds. The arrested suspects are expected in court soon."
TimesLIVE
Eight suspected robbers killed in police shoot-out, bringing total number of dead to 10 in two days
Image: SAPS KZN
Eight men who were believed to be on their way to Esikhawini, where they had planned rob a shop, died during a police shoot-out in Richards Bay on Thursday.
KwaZulu-Natal police spokesperson Col Robert Netshiunda said a tip-off lead police to the suspects, who were spotted driving on the John Ross highway shortly before midnight.
He said the driver ignored instructions to stop and sped away.
"A high speed vehicle chase ensued and the suspects started firing shots towards the police. Police returned fire. During the shoot-out eight suspects were fatally wounded.
"The suspects, who were also linked to a recent cash in transit robbery in the Mzingazi area, were found in possession of three firearms, two replica guns and house breaking implements."
Police are investigating if the guns are linked to other crimes.
Netshiunda said the shoot-out brings the total number of suspects who died during shootouts this week to 10.
On Wednesday one suspect died at F Section in Umlazi.
"Police were searching for suspects wanted for murder and cash in transit robbery cases when they received information about the suspects’ whereabouts. When police arrived at a residence at F Section, two suspects opened fire. During the resultant shootout, one suspect died and the other fled. ."
Another suspect died during an altercation with police and two were arrested at F Section in KwaMashu on Thursday.
Police had responded to reports of a vehicle hijacked in Phoenix. The hijacked vehicle was spotted at KwaMashu with three occupants. When the spotted police officers, one suspect got out of the vehicle and shot at police officers.
" After the shootout, the suspect was found to have sustained fatal gunshot wounds. The arrested suspects are expected in court soon."
TimesLIVE
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Latest Videos
Most Read
News
News
News
News
News