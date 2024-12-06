Big backlog in attending to Nelson Mandela Bay electricity faults
With more than 10,000 electricity complaints logged by Nelson Mandela Bay residents through the metro’s call centres between July 1 and September 30, 5,272 are still waiting for feedback.
A majority of the reported electricity faults were related to overhead lines (4,028), prepaid meters (3,326), cables (2,212) and substations (1,831)...
