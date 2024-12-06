A mother’s worst nightmare
My life is ruined, says devastated parent after toddler shot dead in his aunt’s arms
He was her miracle child, the baby a Motherwell woman had yearned to have, but on the same day she excitedly enrolled him at a creche for 2025, the 18-month-old boy was shot dead in his aunt’s arms.
Devastated mother Athuxolo Mdingi, 26, says her life is in ruins...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
This article is reserved for HeraldLIVE subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.