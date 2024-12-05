News

WATCH | Safa president Danny Jordaan and two co-accused in court

By TimesLIVE - 05 December 2024

Courtesy of SABC News

Safa president Danny Jordaan and his two co-accused will make their second appearance in court on Thursday on charges of fraud and theft.

The case relates to misuse of Safa finances for personal use amounting to R1.3m. It's a disclosure appearance at the commercial crimes court at Palm Ridge where the charges will be finalised.

TimesLIVE

