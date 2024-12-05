SpaceMiner investors find themselves in deep hole
Thousands of rand that Nick Landman, 26, wanted to spend on engagement ring is gone after website of alleged Ponzi scheme goes dark
All a young Gqeberha man wanted was to buy his girlfriend the perfect engagement ring so he could propose to her in January.
But in the blink of an eye, Nick Landman, 26, found himself in debt after falling victim to an alleged Ponzi scheme...
