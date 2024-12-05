NMU Prof elected to Global Engineering Dean’s Council
A respected Nelson Mandela University academic has continued to build on her successes and was recently elected to the Global Engineering Dean’s Council Executive Committee (GEDC).
Faculty of engineering, the built environment and technology dean, Prof Marshall Sheldon, has throughout her 25 years in higher education played an impactful role in moulding the minds of aspiring engineers and now joins a global network of leaders in science, technology, engineering and mathematics (Stem) education. ..
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
FREE TO READ | Just register if you’re new, or sign in.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.