Nelson Mandela Bay mentorship programme makes a difference

Mentorship can be a powerful force for good, rippling through a family and even a community.
What is more, it can benefit the mentor as much as the mentee.
“There is a deep satisfaction that comes from knowing you have helped someone see their potential — especially when they couldn’t see it themselves,” Prof Zoleka Soji said in her keynote address at the Vision4 Women Appreciation Dinner at the Marine Hotel in Gqeberha.
The director of the School of Behavioural and Lifestyle Sciences in the faculty of health sciences at Nelson Mandela University (NMU) has a special interest in youth transitions, resilience, families and communities.
“Being a guiding light creates a ripple effect — one of the most powerful aspects of mentorship,” Soji said.
“When you guide someone, you give them the tools to move forward in life, to succeed and, in turn, the impact of your guidance extends far beyond the individual.
“It echoes through their families, through communities and in society.
“When we share our light, it doesn’t just brighten one’s life, it has the potential to illuminate many lives, creating a network of support, growth and encouragement.”
Founded by Nosi Ncoyo in 2011, Vision4 Women runs a year-long high school mentorship programme to support girls from under-resourced schools to achieve personal and academic goals.
It includes camps, workshops and events to enhance life skills and encourage the participants to reach their full potential.
Ncoyo said 2024 had been wonderful for Vision4 Women and thanked the volunteers — many long-standing — who helped these girls succeed academically and personally.
Originally only offered in Gqeberha, the programme has expanded to Kariega and, in 2024 for the first time, to Humansdorp.
Mentors are volunteers who include professionals, businesswomen and others who wish to “pay it forward” to the next generation.
They attend training and induction and each is “matched” with a matric pupil.
A younger group of mentors, known as Destiny Helpers, also receives training and runs a group mentorship programme with grade 10 and 11 pupils.
The impact of the Vision4 Women programme was highlighted when Destiny Helper group leader Asemahle Ntingo, who was mentored from grade 10, provided her perspective.
Ntingo never dreamt she would study after school but is now in her third year of information technology at NMU.
Cowan High School teacher Roundy Kula said she too had seen the impact of the mentorship programme on her pupils, boosting their confidence and letting them know they were “destined for greatness”.
She said she wished more girls could take part.
Principals and teachers are consulted and asked to select a minimum of three grade 10 pupils to be part of the three-year programme.
Vision4 Women interviews each applicant to select those who meet the criteria.
No girl pays to be on the programme, and no mentors receive payment for their contribution, so funding limits the number accepted.
Long-standing mentor Connie Hoffman spoke about how important it was to get to know the family of the girls so that the mentor and parents could work together.
Vision4 Women mentorship has had an overwhelmingly positive impact on pupils, mentors, teachers and parents.
More than 90% of the Vision4 Women girls pass matric, mentees achieve numerous distinctions and 60% matriculate with a bachelor pass.
Soji said too many young people suffered from “a lack of belief in oneself, a lack of belief in their ability to succeed in relationships, in life and in school”.
“Without a guiding, patient and affirming presence, many fall behind.
“In such instances, a mentor may be that much-needed outside source of support, motivation and guidance,” she said.
“It is more than just offering advice or wisdom. It is about showing up for others in meaningful ways and helping them see what they might not yet be able to see in themselves.
“We all need a light to show us the way, whether in our personal lives, in our careers, or in moments of great change.”
Nelson Mandela Bay mentorship programme makes a difference
Image: SUPPLIED
