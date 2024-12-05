Kouga gets going with new wheels
The Kouga municipality has added multimillion-rand torque to its municipal fleet, recently acquiring 60 brand-new vehicles worth R58m.
The vehicles, which include specialised yellow plant equipment, were procured through service providers Sky Metro Equipment, MDZ Fleet Services and Avis...
