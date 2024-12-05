From waste to clean energy: R400m biogas technology plant in pipeline
The first biogas plant in Nelson Mandela Bay, which will convert substantial amounts of organic solid waste into renewable energy, is to be launched in 2027.
The R400m biogas technology, which is to be installed at the Fishwater Flats wastewater treatment works, will transform waste material into a sustainable source of clean energy...
