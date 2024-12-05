Crucial report on Gary van Niekerk was sent to MEC after all
Bay council speaker proves she did her part in ensuring Williams got the documents that may decide ex-mayor’s fate
Nelson Mandela Bay speaker Eugene Johnson has proved that she did, in fact, submit an investigation report into deputy mayor Gary van Niekerk to co-operative governance MEC Zolile Williams, though his spokesperson initially denied receiving the document on Wednesday.
Screenshots of emails sent directly to Williams’ account and those of three other officials in his department were shared with The Herald by the director in the speaker’s office, Dumisani Mbebe...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
This article is reserved for HeraldLIVE subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.