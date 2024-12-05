Childhood trauma inspires Gqeberha man’s first book
An excavator operator from Motherwell celebrated the launch of his first book this week.
Yamkela Mankey, 28, launched Kanti Nam Ndingumtwanao'mntu (I am also somebody’s child) on Monday, three years after he started jotting down his thoughts to try to escape his impoverished environment...
