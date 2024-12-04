News

Upgrade of quiet Kouga road questioned while busy section ‘will soon start crumbling’

By Guy Rogers - 04 December 2024

A group of St Francis residents has called on the Kouga Municipality to appoint an independent engineer to scrutinise the technical report supporting the provincial government’s controversial R330 roadworks project.

The group is questioning why the provincial roads department has decided to spend R218m on upgrading the quiet Humansdorp-Hankey stretch of the road — which they say has little wrong with it — instead of the busy Humansdorp-St Francis stretch which will soon start crumbling...

