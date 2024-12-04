Udaba Dance Festival kicks off to standing ovation
Annual extravaganza, providing a stage for performing arts talent, runs until December 24
Rhythm and passion were on full display on the opening night of the annual Udaba Dance Festival at the Mendi Arts Centre in New Brighton on Monday.
Boasting some of the best productions selected from across the country, the festival runs until December 24...
