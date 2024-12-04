Prof Jansen to launch book in Gqeberha
Academic and writer Prof Jonathan Jansen will launch his autobiography, Breaking Bread, at Boardwalk’s International Convention Centre on Saturday, December 14.
The event will feature a conversation with Nelson Mandela University’s executive dean of education, Prof Heloise Sathorar, and director of research development Dr Priscilla Mensah...
