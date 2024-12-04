Nelson Mandela Bay hijacking, robbery terror for Netherlands tourists

Two tourists from the Netherlands were hijacked, kidnapped and robbed in Nelson Mandela Bay on Monday.
Police spokesperson Captain Sandra Janse van Rensburg said the young couple had been travelling from Jeffreys Bay to Addo on the R335 when they were stopped by a vehicle carrying six men.
“The suspects smashed the driver’s side window and forced them out of their vehicle into the other vehicle,” Janse van Rensburg said.
She said the hijackers had then demanded the couple’s bank cards and had driven around with them in a township.
“Their phones were taken and they were forced to increase the limits on their bank cards.
“An undisclosed amount of money was drawn at different banks.
“After the suspects were finished, they told them to cover their heads with a blanket and wait for five minutes and then they could drive off.
“They then drove to a Kariega police station, where they reported the robbery.”
Janse van Rensburg said the Swartkops police were investigating a case of hijacking and kidnapping.
“No injuries were reported. The investigation is ongoing,” she said.
The police are urging anyone who may have information regarding the hijacking and robbery to contact the investigating officer on 082- 847-4756 or Crime Stop at 08600 1011 or the nearest police station.
Anonymous tip-offs can also be communicated via the MySAPS App.
“All information is confidential, and callers may remain anonymous.”
HeraldLIVE
Image: GARETH WILSON
