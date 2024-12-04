News

Motherwell man, 32, shot dead

By BRANDON NEL - 04 December 2024
A 32-year-old man was found shot dead in his Motherwell home on Wednesday
The body of a 32-year-old man was found in his Motherwell home on Wednesday with a gunshot wound to the neck.

Police spokesperson Captain Sandra Janse van Rensburg said the discovery had been made at about 7.45am.

“Motherwell police opened a case of murder after responding to a complaint about a murder in Ntlantla Street, Shukushukuma, Motherwell,” she said.

“On arrival, a family member of the victim pointed out his body lying on the floor in the house. He had a gunshot wound to the neck.”

Janse van Rensburg said no further information was available.

Police are urging anyone who has any information relating to the murder to contact Sgt Tanya Mattheus on 082-388-5046 or Crime Stop on 08600-1011 or the nearest police station.

