News

Knysna pilot takes tourism to new heights

Premium
By Siphokazi Mnyobe - 04 December 2024

A Knysna pilot is taking tourism in a new direction, offering holidaymakers and locals alike an opportunity to explore the scenic town from the sky.

Born and bred in Knysna, Duran de Villiers said his love for flying had inspired him to launch AER Helicopters...

This article is reserved for HeraldLIVE subscribers.

A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.

Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Latest Videos

High Schools Need an Urgent Shake-up
South Korea plunges into crisis after president declares martial law | REUTERS

Most Read