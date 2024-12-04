Christmas heartache for crime-hit families
Many crying out for justice after losing loved ones to violence
As the festive season approaches, life remains bleak for many Gqeberha families still seeking justice, with the majority of the nearly 200 murders reported in the northern areas this year still unsolved.
Many other families have been waiting even longer for justice...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
This article is reserved for HeraldLIVE subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.