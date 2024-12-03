News

WATCH LIVE | President Cyril Ramaphosa launches SA’s G20 presidency

By TimesLIVE - 03 December 2024

Courtesy of SABC News

President Cyril Ramaphosa is launching South Africa's presidency of the G20 in parliament on Tuesday.

South Africa will host the G20 under the theme "Fostering solidarity, equality and sustainable development".

TimesLIVE

