One suspect was shot dead and a second was arrested when Gqeberha police responded to information of a robbery in progress at a tavern in Walmer Township.
The police also confiscated two firearms with ammunition and suspected stolen property.
According to police spokesperson Captain Sandra Janse van Rensburg, at about 10pm on Monday, Walmer police were informed of a robbery in progress in the township.
As they approached the area, they heard gunshots being fired at a local tavern.
“As the SAPS members responded, they witnessed several suspects attempting to flee from the tavern in different directions.
“They pursued the suspects, who fired multiple shots at the SAPS members.
“The members retaliated and fatally wounded a 29-year-old suspect and arrested a second suspect,” Janse van Rensburg said.
Police also confiscated two firearms with ammunition, including a 9mm Beretta firearm that was stolen during a murder in November in Walmer, and a 9mm ADP pistol with ammunition that was stolen during a housebreaking in April in Lorraine.
They also confiscated a white Mercedes-Benz that was hijacked earlier that night in Airport Valley.
The 24-year-old arrested suspect was detained on three charges of attempted murder, hijacking and illegal possession of firearms and ammunition.
The Independent Police Investigative Directorate opened an inquest docket into the fatal shooting of the suspect.
“During the course of the investigation, the detectives will probe the possibility of linking the suspect to other cases,” Janse van Rensburg said.
The suspect will appear in the Gqeberha magistrate’s court on Thursday.
HeraldLIVE
Suspect shot during ‘robbery in progress’
Image: 123RF/BELCHONOK
