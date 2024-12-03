Stellenbosch University top brass survive damning Wilgenhof report

The Stellenbosch University council, its highest decision-making structure, has accepted the explanation by its chair and vice-chancellor that they erred by not telling it of amendments made to the panel report that recommended the closure of the controversial Wilgenhof residence.
This follows findings by retired Constitutional Court justice Johann Kriegler that the nondisclosure of the amendment was material and the university’s chair, Nicky Newton-King, and rector and vice-chancellor Wim de Villiers were duty-bound to reveal the amendment.
“After a robust discussion, council adopted a motion through majority vote which acknowledged the vice-chancellor and chair of council had erred in not informing council about amendments to the De Jager Panel report. The minority dissenting votes against the motion were recorded as requested,” the university said on Monday, in a statement.
“Council accepted neither had acted maliciously, or in bad faith, or with any intention of influencing the decisions made by council related to Wilgenhof residence, and only did what they believed to be in the best interests of Stellenbosch University.”
The meeting also reaffirmed its earlier decision that the residence must be closed and reopened “as a reimagined male residence”.
“The deliberations flow from Stellenbosch University’s core values of excellence, compassion, equity, accountability and respect, which are articulated in our Vision 2040. The Wilgenhof matter arises from the discovery in January this year of the disturbing contents of two rooms in the residence and further evidence of behaviour and rituals which are inconsistent with these values.”
Kriegler, in a report dated November 29, found the council should have been made aware of the amendment of a key recommendation by a panel set up to investigate the matter, that closure of the residence was not the only option.
Challenges besetting Wilgenhof came to the fore after reports by News24 in January exposed abusive initiation rituals that left some victims scarred for decades.
A panel was put together to look into the allegations, which in its original report recommended the residence either be closed or a dialogue held that might lead to it staying open.
However, the contentious paragraph in the report was later substantially amended, leaving the council with the impression that only the closure of Wilgenhof was recommended. Kriegler said the council was kept in the dark about the alternative.
