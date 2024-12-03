No bail, says crowd gathered to protest against alleged gang leaders
‘Please keep them in jail’
For years, Missionvale residents have lived in fear as a local street gang behind brazen house robberies and break-ins has enforced a reign of terror in the area.
But it seems the gang’s latest and most violent transgression has pushed the residents into action, ultimately culminating in the arrest of two men alleged to be the leaders of the notorious group of thugs...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
This article is reserved for HeraldLIVE subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.