NMU’s Tangible Africa takes coding to South Korea

Tangible Africa is one of 20 ventures selected out of 160 from across the continent to visit South Korea to showcase the exceptional tech innovations emerging from Africa.
The ventures started as a Nelson Mandela University (NMU) computing sciences department engagement with the Leva Foundation in Gqeberha.
Tangible Africa global engagement manager Jackson Tshabalala left on Monday for the two-week workshop in South Korea, hosted by the African Tech Startup Forum, at which he will be given the opportunity to promote Tangible Africa to potential partners.
The forum is a market access and acceleration programme designed to prepare, train, expose and connect tech ventures with opportunities.
It aims to showcase the exceptional tech innovations emerging from Africa and provide them with the platform to thrive.
Collaborating with experts from around the globe, it has the potential to create an ecosystem that nurtures and boosts tech ventures.
The programme is funded by the Korea Africa Economic Cooperation Trust Fund through the African Development Bank’s Innovation and Entrepreneurship Lab.
The visit is another highlight for Tangible Africa, having ended off 2024 with successfully expanding its global footprint.
Across Africa, tangible coding has been accepted in countries such as Zimbabwe, Zambia, Ghana, Kenya and Uganda.
Libraries in many of these countries have proven to be effective partners in introducing Tangible Africa’s coding applications in their communities.
Earlier in 2024, an official memorandum of understanding was signed between NMU and the Midlands State University in Zimbabwe, which focuses on the training of education students.
“Our vision is that this will have a national impact as the country is also preparing for the rollout of a coding and robotics curricula.
“Along with my colleagues at the Leva Foundation, we have been pleasantly surprised with the way in which countries in other continents have embraced the tangible coding movement,” Tangible Africa founder and NMU computing sciences head of department Prof Jean Greyling said.
Leva Foundation CEO Ryan le Roux and Tshabalala visited Indonesia in May, where tangible coding was welcomed as an effective tool to enhance computational thinking skills.
In April, Ireland launched a nationwide research project — incorporating Tangible Africa’s Rangers game and the Micro: Bit device — investigating the impact it has on teacher confidence in teaching coding.
During a visit to the US in August, various role players showed a keen interest in rolling out tangible coding in their schools.
For US teachers and parents, the “tangible” aspect of the games, which encourages group work away from devices, is attractive.
Another highlight in 2024 was showcasing Speed Stars, a Grand Prix-themed coding game, at the Silverstone British Grand Prix in July, as well as introducing major football clubs in the UK to football-themed game Code Cup.
This follows the deployment of a new progressive web application which allows Tangible Africa to create new games as new partners need to focus on certain domain areas.
Tangible Africa’s virtual unplugged coding World Champs takes place on Thursday.
NMU's Tangible Africa takes coding to South Korea
