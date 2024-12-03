Man killed as he tries to protect girlfriend from alleged hijacker

When a sales rep recognised the man who allegedly hijacked her earlier in 2024, a shootout between her boyfriend and the suspect turned deadly.
Police spokesperson Captain Sandra Janse van Rensburg said the incident occurred in New Brighton at about 10am on Tuesday.
She said the woman, a sales rep in New Brighton, had been travelling with her boyfriend when she pointed out a man she believed had stolen her vehicle in March.
“The suspect also recognised the woman and fired a shot into the air,” Janse van Rensburg said.
“The boyfriend, who was in possession of a licensed firearm, then returned fire.
“There was a cross fire between the two men and the suspect was fatally wounded.
“While waiting at the scene for the police to arrive, friends of the suspect arrived and fatally wounded the boyfriend, stole his firearm and fled.”
She said police were investigating.
