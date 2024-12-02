Former public protector Thuli Madonsela has condemned recent threats by US president-elect Donald Trump to impose 100% tariffs on Brics countries if they pursue the creation of a new currency.
Madonsela described Trump's threat as bullying and “supremacist”, emphasising no country has the right to assert dominance over others.
“Dear president-elect Trump, please note that just as no person has a right to dominate others. No country has a right to assert supremacy over others to order them to submit to its domination,” Madonsela said on X.
“I reject responses that say whoever has greater economic means must call the shots, that the wise move from those in a weaker economic position is to simply comply. Such supremacist paradigms enable pathologies like gender-based violence (GBV) to prevail with impunity.
“Establishing a fairer world requires the challenging of bullies and related supremacists. Oligarchy should not benefit from our blessing, complicity, indifference or cowardice.”
She urged African leaders to consider Trump’s threat “as a cue to diversify your economies, especially trade arrangements”.
Madonsela calls out 'bullying' and 'supremacist' tendencies after Trump's 100% tariff threat to Brics countries
Image: ESA ALEXANDER
Trump, in a post on X a few days ago, warned Brics countries — which include Brazil, Russia, India, China and South Africa — to commit to not creating a new Brics currency or backing any other currency, lest they face severe economic penalties.
“The idea that the Brics countries are trying to move away from the dollar while we stand by and watch is over. We require a commitment from these countries that they will neither create a new Brics currency nor back any other currency to replace the mighty US dollar, or they will face 100% tariffs and should expect to say goodbye to selling into the wonderful US economy. They can go find another ‘sucker’,” Trump said.
“There is no chance that the Brics will replace the US dollar in international trade, and any country that tries should wave goodbye to America.”
