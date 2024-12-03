Gqeberha came alive with the rhythm and energy of the Valley of Dreams Music Festival, a fundraiser for the preservation and enhancement of the urban Baakens Valley.
Held in the heart of the city, the festival attracted nearly 1,000 music lovers on Saturday and united residents for a cause that resonates deeply with many.
With a line-up featuring local talent and renowned artists, the event showcased diverse musical genres, from soulful melodies to upbeat rhythms that got everyone dancing.
Attendees enjoyed the incredible performances and food vendors, crafters and interactive activities highlighting the community’s rich culture and creativity.
The atmosphere was electric, reinforced by a shared commitment to preserving the natural beauty of the Baakens Valley.
Event organiser Dante Cicognini thanked everyone who participated and contributed to the event.
“Thanks to the generosity of sponsors, ticket sales and donations we can now begin to fund restoration projects and promote sustainable tourism initiatives,” he said.
“This festival was more than just a celebration of music, it was a rallying cry for action to protect and elevate our valley for future generations.
“Together we can ensure that our valley remains a stunning gem for all to enjoy.
“Let’s keep the momentum going.”
HeraldLIVE
Fundraising dream realised at Baakens Valley fest
Image: SUPPLIED
HeraldLIVE
