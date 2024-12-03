DA renews bid to get rid of punitive Nelson Mandela Bay water tariffs
Another motion submitted to council after previous efforts failed
The DA in Nelson Mandela Bay has continued its fight to abolish punitive water tariffs, filing a motion demanding evidence to support claims that reverting to Part B could cost the city R85m a month.
With catchment dams showing significant improvement since punitive tariffs were adopted by the council, the municipality has faced growing pressure from the public and opposition parties to drop the costly measures...
