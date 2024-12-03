News

Breakthrough in Silvia Wittal cold case

Remains believed to be those of missing Gqeberha mom found on popular hiking trail — three years after she disappeared

By Brandon Nel - 03 December 2024

A broken wine bottle, jewellery, a driver’s licence, a salt and pepper shaker filled with ashes and shopping cards — these were among the items found near the remains believed to be those of a Gqeberha mother nearly three years after she went missing.

Silvia Wittal’s family were given hope of finding closure at the weekend when a man randomly searching for coins with a metal detector stumbled upon the remains on Sunday. ..

