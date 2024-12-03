Breakthrough in Silvia Wittal cold case
Remains believed to be those of missing Gqeberha mom found on popular hiking trail — three years after she disappeared
A broken wine bottle, jewellery, a driver’s licence, a salt and pepper shaker filled with ashes and shopping cards — these were among the items found near the remains believed to be those of a Gqeberha mother nearly three years after she went missing.
Silvia Wittal’s family were given hope of finding closure at the weekend when a man randomly searching for coins with a metal detector stumbled upon the remains on Sunday. ..
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
This article is reserved for HeraldLIVE subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.