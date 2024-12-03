Motorists are in for an expensive festive season with the department of mineral resources and energy announcing higher than expected December price increases for petrol and diesel.
The retail prices of petrol (93 and 95) will go up by 17c/l on Wednesday, while the wholesale price of diesel will increase 55c/l for high sulphur (0.05%) and 56c/l for low sulphur (0.005%). The wholesale price of illuminating paraffin goes up by 49c/l.
The department attributed the increases to the rand depreciating against the dollar during the period under review, from R17.53 to R17.95, and the international price of diesel increasing.
International prices for petrol decreased, but the Regulatory Accounting System that determine margins for petrol at wholesale, retail and secondary storage and distribution levels have offset any gains and add to under-recoveries for petrol prices.
The government has imposed a 15.4c/l increase in the annual margin adjustment on petrol and 8.88c/l on diesel and illuminating paraffin.
From midnight the fuel prices will be:
INLAND
- 95 unleaded: R21.47
- 93 unleaded: R21.15
- Diesel 0.05%: R19.21
- Diesel 0.005%: R19.33
COAST
- 95 unleaded: R20.68
- 93 unleaded: R20.36
- Diesel 0.05%: R18.42
- Diesel 0.005%: R18.57
Big fuel price hikes to kick in at midnight
Image: jarun/123rf
Motorists are in for an expensive festive season with the department of mineral resources and energy announcing higher than expected December price increases for petrol and diesel.
The retail prices of petrol (93 and 95) will go up by 17c/l on Wednesday, while the wholesale price of diesel will increase 55c/l for high sulphur (0.05%) and 56c/l for low sulphur (0.005%). The wholesale price of illuminating paraffin goes up by 49c/l.
The department attributed the increases to the rand depreciating against the dollar during the period under review, from R17.53 to R17.95, and the international price of diesel increasing.
International prices for petrol decreased, but the Regulatory Accounting System that determine margins for petrol at wholesale, retail and secondary storage and distribution levels have offset any gains and add to under-recoveries for petrol prices.
The government has imposed a 15.4c/l increase in the annual margin adjustment on petrol and 8.88c/l on diesel and illuminating paraffin.
From midnight the fuel prices will be:
INLAND
COAST
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Latest Videos
Most Read
News
News
News
News
News