University of Cape Town (UCT) MBA students have clinched first place in a prestigious global competition in Geneva, Switzerland, with their innovative initiative to combat teenage pregnancies.
The all-female team beat 222 teams from 94 countries to clinch the Geneva Challenge 2024. The competition drew more than 850 participants.
The students’ initiative, titled “Mntase Cares — Mobile Clinics for Youth Empowerment”, proposes the deployment of mobile clinics equipped with “reproductive health services, educational resources and telehealth technology to underserved communities”. The idea was presented at a gala in Geneva on November 19.
UCT announced the team’s achievement on Monday. Dr Marisse Venter, an MBA student, said the project seeks to address teenage pregnancies by combining health care and education. She said the initiative aims to reduce health risks, prevent disruptions in education and promote gender equality, ultimately contributing to South Africa’s socioeconomic progress.
“This recognition allows us to shine a global spotlight on the crisis of teenage pregnancy and the urgent need for solutions,” said Venter. “Our initiative seeks to build brighter futures. Guided by ubuntu — I am because we are — we aim to break cycles of hardship with the support of leaders, communities and partners.”
South Africa has one of the highest teenage pregnancy rates in the world — with nearly one in four girls falling pregnant during their teenage years — resulting in school dropouts.
The project’s name, Mntase Cares, derives from the isiXhosa word for sibling.
TimesLIVE
UCT MBA students’ initiative to combat teen pregnancies wins award
Image: 123RF/zannagap
University of Cape Town (UCT) MBA students have clinched first place in a prestigious global competition in Geneva, Switzerland, with their innovative initiative to combat teenage pregnancies.
The all-female team beat 222 teams from 94 countries to clinch the Geneva Challenge 2024. The competition drew more than 850 participants.
The students’ initiative, titled “Mntase Cares — Mobile Clinics for Youth Empowerment”, proposes the deployment of mobile clinics equipped with “reproductive health services, educational resources and telehealth technology to underserved communities”. The idea was presented at a gala in Geneva on November 19.
UCT announced the team’s achievement on Monday. Dr Marisse Venter, an MBA student, said the project seeks to address teenage pregnancies by combining health care and education. She said the initiative aims to reduce health risks, prevent disruptions in education and promote gender equality, ultimately contributing to South Africa’s socioeconomic progress.
“This recognition allows us to shine a global spotlight on the crisis of teenage pregnancy and the urgent need for solutions,” said Venter. “Our initiative seeks to build brighter futures. Guided by ubuntu — I am because we are — we aim to break cycles of hardship with the support of leaders, communities and partners.”
South Africa has one of the highest teenage pregnancy rates in the world — with nearly one in four girls falling pregnant during their teenage years — resulting in school dropouts.
The project’s name, Mntase Cares, derives from the isiXhosa word for sibling.
TimesLIVE
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Latest Videos
Most Read
News
News
News
News
News