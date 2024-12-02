A 20-year-old Gqeberha man who saved a girl from drowning during a church outing at Sundays River on Sunday, disappeared under water and has yet to be found.
The incident occurred at the Pearson Park Resort in Colchester.
Police spokesperson Captain Marius McCarthy said one of the group members got into difficulty while swimming in the river and Aden van Niekerk went into the water to assist her.
“It is alleged that the girl who was in difficulty came to the surface and to safety, but the 20-year-old Aden van Niekerk did not surface again,” he said.
“SAPS search and rescue, Coastal Rescue, as well as NSRI divers searched the area with no success of finding him.
“The search was called off and will resume today.”
This is a developing story.
HeraldLIVE
Search continues for young man who saved girl from drowning
Image: NSRI
