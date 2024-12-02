The badly decomposed remains of a woman found in Sardinia Bay on Sunday are believed to be those of Silvia Wittal, who went missing three years ago.
Wittal, 45, of Richmond Hill, in Gqeberha, who went missing on December 30, 2021, after dropping her children off with her ex-husband.
Her silver Kia Picanto was later found abandoned in Schoenmakerskop.
Police spokesperson Captain Andre Beetge said DNA testing and further forensic analysis will be conducted in order to confirm the identity of the deceased person.
"SAPS have found the remains of a female on the Sacramento Trail, Schoenmakerskop on December 1 2024 at about 9am.
"It is suspected to be the remains of Silvia Wittal.
"After an extensive search for three years, she was never found, but the new discovery could be the breakthrough in the mystery.
"The partial remains which includes a skull, as well as personal belongings of Silvia Wittal was found," Beetge said.
This is a developing story.
HeraldLIVE
Remains believed to be those of missing Silvia Wittal found
Image: SUPPLIED
The badly decomposed remains of a woman found in Sardinia Bay on Sunday are believed to be those of Silvia Wittal, who went missing three years ago.
Wittal, 45, of Richmond Hill, in Gqeberha, who went missing on December 30, 2021, after dropping her children off with her ex-husband.
Her silver Kia Picanto was later found abandoned in Schoenmakerskop.
Police spokesperson Captain Andre Beetge said DNA testing and further forensic analysis will be conducted in order to confirm the identity of the deceased person.
"SAPS have found the remains of a female on the Sacramento Trail, Schoenmakerskop on December 1 2024 at about 9am.
"It is suspected to be the remains of Silvia Wittal.
"After an extensive search for three years, she was never found, but the new discovery could be the breakthrough in the mystery.
"The partial remains which includes a skull, as well as personal belongings of Silvia Wittal was found," Beetge said.
This is a developing story.
HeraldLIVE
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Latest Videos
Most Read
News
News
News
News
News