Five suspected ATM bombers were fatally shot and one arrested in a shoot-out with the tactical management operational section and special task force in Emalahleni, Witbank in the early hours on Monday.
According to police, the team followed up on information received regarding a planned ATM bombing in the Witbank area.
Hawks spokesperson Col Katlego Mogale said the information was operationalised, leading the team to Schoongezicht in Emalahleni, where the group was reported to be converging at an alleged safe house.
“The multidisciplinary team were strategically posted to be on the lookout for the vehicle identified in the intelligence information. The vehicle was spotted driving out of the area, and when the team attempted to stop it the suspects opened fire and a shoot-out ensued,” Mogale said.
He said rifles, pistols and explosives were recovered at the scene.
Mogale said the vehicle in which the suspects were travelling is under investigation.
Five suspected ATM robbers killed, one arrested in Witbank
Rifles, pistols and explosives recovered at the scene of the shoot-out
