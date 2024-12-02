End of the line for Beachview Resort
Nelson Mandela Bay municipality granted order for demolition of its former ‘flagship’ — after years of neglect and vandalism
After a decade of abandonment and extensive vandalism that saw the Beachview Resort looted of all valuable assets, the Nelson Mandela Bay municipality has been granted an order for its demolition.
The facility — which is owned by the metro — has more than 20 chalets, scores of caravan and camping sites, a substantial number of ablution blocks and an office and recreational facilities, all in a shocking state of disrepair...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
This article is reserved for HeraldLIVE subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.