Generosity brought joy to the Ekuphumleni Old Age Home in Zwide on Saturday, where residents were treated to a heartwarming early Christmas celebration, complete with surprise gifts valued at R15,000.
The atmosphere was filled with cheer as the residents gathered outside, savouring cake and other eats.
They received 67 bedside carpets, five kettles, snack packages and toiletries as Christmas gifts.
Ekuphumleni Old Age Home care worker Pumla Sweli said they were happy that Nelson Mandela Bay resident Marcelle Wentworth continued to be a blessing to the facility.
“In winter she brought scarves and blankets.
“She has given our grannies a Christmas celebration.”
Wentworth, 71, was overwhelmed with emotion.
Having made similar gestures for almost 20 years, she said she had been donating twice a year for 15 years at Ekuphumleni.
“At the beginning of the year, I make back-to-school donations, then I try to bring Easter eggs or treats at Easter.”
Wentworth also has a well-known Winter Woollies project and is actively works to bring cheer around Christmas.
Christmas comes early at Ekuphumleni Old Age Home
