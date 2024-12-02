67 Blankets ‘knitwits’ gear up to make a ‘happy’ blanket

Knitting enthusiasts are gearing up to celebrate their 11th year of spreading joy and warmth by making the “happiest” blanket in the world.
The 67 Blankets for Nelson Mandela Day initiative is now calling on South Africans to join the exciting project in the Eastern Cape.
A spectacular blanket installation is set to take place at Nelson Mandela University’s Second Avenue Campus on March 20 2025, in celebration of the UN’s International Day of Happiness.
Knitwits across the country have been called upon to create the largest “happy blanket” ever.
The initiative reflects the ethos of 67 Blankets for Nelson Mandela Day, where ambassadors and volunteers pool their knitting and crocheting talents to create extraordinary displays of unity and care.
This project will see contributors working together to produce blankets that form a massive single blanket, with a standout centrepiece — a vibrant yellow smiley emoji with blue eyes and a red smile set against a background of multicoloured stripes.
Knitwits across the country have already started work on the emoji blanket, with wool donated by Kismet Yarns, and have until December 7 to submit their contributions.
The 67 Blankets is also calling on all knitting and crocheting enthusiasts to contribute blankets made in bright, cheerful colours by early February.
All blankets, regardless of colour, size, or style, will be welcomed and used in this heartwarming creation.
The Legacy of 67 Blankets for Nelson Mandela Day was founded in 2013 by Carolyn Steyn.
It began as a simple challenge from Zelda La Grange, Mandela’s personal assistant.
Steyn was tasked with making 67 blankets in honour of Mandela Day — one for every year of Madiba’s public service.
What began as a small initiative quickly grew into a global movement of “knitwits” dedicated to spreading warmth and goodwill.
Over the past decade, the organisation has shattered world records, created stunning installations, and donated hundreds of thousands of blankets to communities in need across SA and beyond.
Each blanket is a testament to the values Mandela lived by — compassion, unity, and giving back.
Steyn shared her excitement about the upcoming initiative.
“The ethos of 67 Blankets for Nelson Mandela Day has always been about spreading warmth and happiness.
“It’s a privilege to bring this initiative to NMU, a place that epitomises Madiba’s values of compassion and community upliftment.
“After delays caused by Covid-19, we are thrilled to finally bring this initiative to Gqeberha, under the perfect banner of happiness and unity,” she said.
The organisation is collecting blankets from now until the second week of February.
To participate, send your creation to your nearest ambassador, which you can locate by visiting the 67 Blankets for Nelson Mandela Day website.
After the installation, the blankets will be distributed to individuals and families in need across the country, ensuring vulnerable communities are kept warm during the cold winter months.
This initiative not only spreads happiness but also provides essential support, NMU acting vice-chancellor Prof Andre Keet said.
“Nelson Mandela University is proud to partner with 67 Blankets for Nelson Mandela Day to host the International Day of Happiness celebration,” he said.
“This event is a meaningful reflection of our university’s commitment to human dignity, community engagement, and fostering a spirit of ubuntu.
“Together, we aim to celebrate happiness as a universal human right while addressing the pressing need for warmth and care in our communities.
“The vibrant multicoloured blankets, crafted by volunteers from across the world, are a symbol of solidarity and hope.
“They remind us that small acts of kindness can create ripples of joy that transcend boundaries.”
67 Blankets ‘knitwits’ gear up to make a ‘happy’ blanket
Image: KAREN VAN ROOYEN
