WATCH LIVE | National Day of Prayer for all South Africans

By TimesLIVE - 01 December 2024

Courtesy of SABC

Thousands of congregants from different faiths have descended on FNB Stadium in Nasrec, Johannesburg, on Sunday for this year's National Day of Prayer.

The prayer day is being hosted by the Motsepe Foundation.

The National Day of Prayer is an observance held in many countries around the world to encourage people of all faiths to come together in prayer for their nation, leaders and people.

