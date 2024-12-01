NMU students pitch innovative products to ‘Dragons’ Den’ panel
Garlic-infused toothpaste, horse stable mats made from recycled rubber and a new tablet for tuberculosis were among the ingenious inventions by Nelson Mandela University (NMU) students on show recently.
A group of eight formulation science honours students presented these, and other products, at a Dragons’ Den-type event at InnoVenton, the NMU’s Institute for Chemical Technology, in Gqeberha last week...
